a Gifts of Lovea this Saturday -
The Union Times Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold "Gifts of Love" this Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 pm. There will be gently used men's, women's, and children's clothes, household items, and much more available for free for those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec 31
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec 28
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
|Where to buy spice
|Nov '16
|Smoker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC