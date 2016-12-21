Upstate man survives two days after wrecking truck down a ravine in Spartanburg Co.

Friends have started a GoFundMe Page and are organizing a fundraiser for Josh Turner, the young man who crashed his truck and ran off Cannons Campground Road into a ravine in Spartanburg County. No one knew he was there in the wreckage, and he survived two days badly hurt and without food or water until he could gain consciousness and crawl to the top of the hill for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.