Unused property sales generate nearly $2.5 million for South Carolina

In the year since Gov. Nikki Haley called for the state to begin selling off its unused and underused assets, 12 properties have generated nearly $2.5 million in revenue. A two-year audit from the S.C. Department of Administration and real estate firm CBRE last December determined the state was wasting more than $30 million in unnecessary capital expenses to maintain older properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.