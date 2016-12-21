Spartanburg School District 7 to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for new high school
The Spartanburg School District 7 is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec 14 for the new Spartanburg High School, which scheduled to open in fall 2019. According to the School District, the new high school will provide students and faculty with larger classrooms and gathering spaces to accommodate collaborative, project-based learning and fine arts and athletic facilities that support performances and athletic events.
