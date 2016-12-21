Spartanburg Police ask for help ident...

Spartanburg Police ask for help identifying suspect involved in larceny

The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in the identification of an individual involved with a larceny that occurred on Dec 16 at the Lowes located on E. Black Stock Road. According to officers, around 9 p.m., a burgundy Chevy Blazer approached the front of the store, an unknown subject got out and stole a DR brand, 208 CC steel gas red wood chipper, after cutting the cable securing it.

