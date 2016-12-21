Spartanburg Police ask for help identifying suspect involved in larceny

The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in the identification of an individual involved with a larceny that occurred on Dec 16 at the Lowes located on E. Black Stock Road. According to officers, around 9 p.m., a burgundy Chevy Blazer approached the front of the store, an unknown subject got out and stole a DR brand, 208 CC steel gas red wood chipper, after cutting the cable securing it.

