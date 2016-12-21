Spartanburg deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office reported an armed robbery that occurred at the Liquor Pointe II Store located on E. Main St. According to deputies, on Dec. 9 at approximately 5:15 p.m., a male suspect wearing a blue dress suit and a hat with a feather in it came to the counter pretending to make a purchase, he then took out a gun and demanded all the money from the register. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information about the suspect's identity to contact Senior Investigator, Tom Clark, at 864-503-4581 or via e-mail.

