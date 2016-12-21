Require helmets, reflective vests? SC lawmakers revive moped bill

As S.C. moped-related collisions and deaths continue to rise, a group of state lawmakers plans to take another swing at moped laws they call slack and loophole-ridden. State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, and state Rep. Bill Crosby, R-Charleston, have revived a wide-sweeping, two-dozen-page moped safety proposal that nearly became state law last summer.

