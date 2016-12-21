Pork skin products recalled in southern states for salmonella contamination
Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, a Spartanburg establishment, is recalling more than 7 thousand pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. Officials said the "ready-to-eat" pork skin items being recalled were produced between September 27 and December 13. The following products are subject to the recall: 4022 lbs.
