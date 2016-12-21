Michelin, one of Charleston port's top customers, files for Upstate distribution center permit
Among the products Michelin North America makes in South Carolina are these oversized tires for industrial use. They will be among the tires distributed at a 3.9-million-square-foot center Michelin plans to build near Spartanburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec 21
|PvtPondscum
|77
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
|Where to buy spice
|Nov '16
|Smoker
|1
|Details about suspect emerge after captive woma...
|Nov '16
|Bill
|4
|Search begins where woman was found chained up ...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC