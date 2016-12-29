Man starts GoFundMe page to keep Betty White alive through 2016
Actress Betty White accepts the favorite TV Icon award during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. 2016 has taken some of the entertainment industry's top performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Wed
|Dr Wu
|2
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec 21
|PvtPondscum
|77
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
|Where to buy spice
|Nov '16
|Smoker
|1
|Details about suspect emerge after captive woma...
|Nov '16
|Bill
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC