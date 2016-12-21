Breaking ground on Community Solar -
Image courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative This is an artist's rendition of what a 150 kilowatt solar array to be built by Broad River Electric Cooperative will look like. The array, part of the BREC's "Community Solar" program, will generate 150 KW of green energy for customers of the cooperative in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
