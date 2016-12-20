2016: Economic development -

2016: Economic development -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Russ Ogle , Plant Manager for the Standard Textile Plant on Highpoint Drive in Union, greets Marriott International Executive Chairman J.W. "Bill" Marriott and Standard Textile President and CEO Gary Heiman as they arrive for a press conference at the plant in March. The press conference was to announce Marriott's "Made in USA" program of distributing towels and bath mats made at Standard Textile plants in America to approximately 3,000 hotels across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec 28 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec 18 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec 6 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
Where to buy spice Nov '16 Smoker 1
News Details about suspect emerge after captive woma... Nov '16 Bill 4
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC