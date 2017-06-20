Sparta woman, Milwaukee man in custod...

Sparta woman, Milwaukee man in custody in connection with sex trafficking incident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WKOW-TV

A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex. Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... May '17 Hopper 3
hello (Jan '06) Feb '17 Ihadtosayit 2
Bored (Dec '16) Feb '17 Andy 2
News Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11) Jan '17 Mel Hart 3
News Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi... (Oct '16) Oct '16 abis17 1
Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14) Oct '16 Deescl 5
Review: Denton's Transmission (Aug '08) Sep '16 Never again 18
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sparta, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC