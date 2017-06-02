New superintendent in Sparta

New superintendent in Sparta

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Amy Van Deuren comes from West Allis High School where she is principal. She has a Bachelor's degree in music, a Master's in education, a law degree and a Doctorate in educational leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ... May 26 Hopper 3
hello (Jan '06) Feb '17 Ihadtosayit 2
Bored (Dec '16) Feb '17 Andy 2
News Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11) Jan '17 Mel Hart 3
News Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi... (Oct '16) Oct '16 abis17 1
Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14) Oct '16 Deescl 5
Review: Denton's Transmission (Aug '08) Sep '16 Never again 18
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Sparta, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC