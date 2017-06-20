Active shooter training in Sparta
Sparta's Gundersen Clinic hosted an emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario involved an gunman opening fire inside the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Wisconsin in... (Oct '10)
|Jul 5
|Crud Bucket
|7,076
|Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous ...
|May '17
|Hopper
|3
|hello (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Ihadtosayit
|2
|Bored (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Andy
|2
|Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Mel Hart
|3
|Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|abis17
|1
|Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14)
|Oct '16
|Deescl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC