Funeral at Sparta HS for state trooper killed in crash
A state trooper from Monroe County will be honored by his law enforcement peers at a funeral on Monday in Sparta. Visitation for Trooper Anthony Borostowski begins at noon at Sparta High School, with the service there scheduled for 5 p.m. A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.
