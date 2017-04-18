Funeral at Sparta HS for state troope...

Funeral at Sparta HS for state trooper killed in crash

A state trooper from Monroe County will be honored by his law enforcement peers at a funeral on Monday in Sparta. Visitation for Trooper Anthony Borostowski begins at noon at Sparta High School, with the service there scheduled for 5 p.m.

