Sparta teen critically injured falling from truck bed
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said an 18-year-old from Sparta suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a truck bed. Sheriff Scott Perkins reported that a 911 call came in around 4:30 Sunday afternoon for an accident on Jancing Ave. just west of Jamboree Rd. in Leon Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hello (Jan '06)
|Feb 23
|Ihadtosayit
|2
|Bored
|Feb '17
|Andy
|2
|Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Mel Hart
|3
|Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi...
|Oct '16
|abis17
|1
|Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14)
|Oct '16
|Deescl
|5
|Review: Denton's Transmission (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Never again
|18
|Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC