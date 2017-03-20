Sparta teen critically injured fallin...

Sparta teen critically injured falling from truck bed

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said an 18-year-old from Sparta suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a truck bed. Sheriff Scott Perkins reported that a 911 call came in around 4:30 Sunday afternoon for an accident on Jancing Ave. just west of Jamboree Rd. in Leon Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

