Snowmobile fatality in Monroe County Monday, February 6
Authorities in Monroe County say they know who died in a weekend snowmobile wreck, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Deputies yesterday identified 29-year-old Michael Melde of Sparta as the victim of the crash.
