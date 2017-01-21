Wis. police urge meth users to have fake drugs 'tested' at station
A police department in Wisconsin posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Facebook this week, sympathizing with meth users who may have been sold fake drugs, urging them to bring in batches they suspected were wrong to have them "tested." The post by the Sparta, Wis., police department is not the first sarcastic jibe on its Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11)
|Jan 9
|Mel Hart
|3
|Bored
|Dec '16
|dispatcer
|1
|Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi...
|Oct '16
|abis17
|1
|Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14)
|Oct '16
|Deescl
|5
|Review: Denton's Transmission (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Never again
|18
|Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC