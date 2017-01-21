Wis. police urge meth users to have f...

Wis. police urge meth users to have fake drugs 'tested' at station

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: UPI

A police department in Wisconsin posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Facebook this week, sympathizing with meth users who may have been sold fake drugs, urging them to bring in batches they suspected were wrong to have them "tested." The post by the Sparta, Wis., police department is not the first sarcastic jibe on its Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Third Person Dies in Unrelated Animal vs. Motor... (Jun '11) Jan 9 Mel Hart 3
Bored Dec '16 dispatcer 1
News Prison worker from Eau Claire accused of sex wi... Oct '16 abis17 1
Internal Covert Audio implants (Jul '14) Oct '16 Deescl 5
Review: Denton's Transmission (Aug '08) Sep '16 Never again 18
Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Monroe County was issued at January 24 at 3:41PM CST

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sparta, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC