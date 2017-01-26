Multistack Acquires Desert Aire to Expand Energy-Efficient HVAC Offerings

Multistack, LLC , a privately held Sparta, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of chiller systems and heat pumps, has acquired Desert Aire Corp. , a Germantown, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of commercial and industrial humidity and climate control systems. Multistack's acquisition of Desert Aire bolsters the company's commitment to provide the HVAC industry with high-efficiency, low-impact solutions for a diverse set of building applications.

