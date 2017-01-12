Health dept. offering radon test kits...

Health dept. offering radon test kits for $10

Monday Jan 9 Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

Testing kits are available for $10 at the health departments in La Crosse and Sparta, as well as La Crosse County library locations. The county health department says January is a good time to test for radon, because the testing must be done in "closed homes," without doors or windows open.

