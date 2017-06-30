In God We Trust plates now available

New Tennessee license plates featuring the phrase "In God We Trust" are now available for purchase at the Putnam County Clerk's office.Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, sponsored the bill to make the Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabor and chief deputy clerk Margaret Langford talk about the new In God We Trust plate which became available this week. New Tennessee license plates featuring the phrase "In God We Trust" are now available for purchase at the Putnam County Clerk's office.

