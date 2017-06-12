The history of Putnam movie theaters

The history of Putnam movie theaters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Herald-Citizen

Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at a Baxter's State Theater was open for only seven years, then became a skating rink, among other things, before being torn down in the 1980s. Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at these locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifecare nursing home 1 hr LovesElders 4
Drug testing at the kayak place 3 hr TTH 7
Child Molester 4 hr Mama Dirt 5
Covfefe 6 hr resident 98
Why are country people so dumb? 9 hr Firmisfirm 12
Straight changing to lesbian? 19 hr HOUSESTARK 8
Have you heard Taysed and Confused? ROCKIN! 20 hr nutzaplente 128
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Sparta, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC