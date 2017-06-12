The history of Putnam movie theaters
Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at a Baxter's State Theater was open for only seven years, then became a skating rink, among other things, before being torn down in the 1980s. Many movie theater buildings were constructed with more than a screen; stages were built in front, so that other entertainment could be enjoyed at these locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifecare nursing home
|1 hr
|LovesElders
|4
|Drug testing at the kayak place
|3 hr
|TTH
|7
|Child Molester
|4 hr
|Mama Dirt
|5
|Covfefe
|6 hr
|resident
|98
|Why are country people so dumb?
|9 hr
|Firmisfirm
|12
|Straight changing to lesbian?
|19 hr
|HOUSESTARK
|8
|Have you heard Taysed and Confused? ROCKIN!
|20 hr
|nutzaplente
|128
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC