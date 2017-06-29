"Life Is A Story" Sweetly Sung On New...

"Life Is A Story" Sweetly Sung On New Doyle Lawson & Quicksliver Album

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cybergrass

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver bring unparalleled storytelling to fans on August 25 with the 12-track wonder Life Is A Story . Described by Lawson as a mix of Bluegrass styles "from the middle of the road to the very traditional," the album never strays from the heart of the genre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee Senate to vote on optional a In God W... 13 hr resident 28
Paul Sherrell Oddie Shoupe Wed WTF 30
Rhealan rogers Wed Chris 3
Jessica miller and Abigail Sherell Wed Urbanredneck 7
What is your #1 pet peeve? (Jul '12) Tue Sara 98
Gentry house on hill on lee ave? Tue nutzaplente 6
James Neal Tue Preds rule 7
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sparta, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,213 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC