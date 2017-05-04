Tom Ward
Funeral services for Mr. Tom Ward, 82, will be conducted at 3 p.m. today, Sunday, May 7, at Central Church of Christ. Burial, with full military honors by the Veterans' Honor Guard, will follow in Ward-Cashdollar Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deseri McBride
|3 hr
|Wondering
|1
|she can get it
|17 hr
|Get Real
|5
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Jan '10)
|Sat
|winner
|2,591
|Have you heard Taysed and Confused? ROCKIN!
|Sat
|Femur
|67
|what do you think?stupid people homeschooling t... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|ohyeah
|121
|Skate Park
|Fri
|Bubba
|11
|ODDIE lawsuit SHOUPE republican
|Thu
|feedback
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC