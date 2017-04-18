UCRA audit released with no findings
CPA Albert Dicus presented the results of state-required audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 to last week's regular meeting of the UCRA board. CPA Albert Dicus presented the results of state-required audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 to last week's regular meeting of the UCRA board.
