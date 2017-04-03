Jerry Neal Clark

Jerry Neal Clark

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Herald-Citizen

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Neal Clark, 75, of Cookeville, will be at noon Wednesday, April 5, at Cookeville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christian Smith and Dr. Charles McCaskey officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Law 12 hr Deeznuts 11
Meagan Hutchings 12 hr nutzaplente 4
The Doctor 12 hr nutzaplente 2
Billy Gentry 12 hr nutzaplente 6
Are Matt Bryant & Chris lowe Dating??!??!! 12 hr nutzaplente 6
love shack??? (Oct '16) 12 hr nutzaplente 70
BEER Yes Yes Yes Zero Feet 12 hr nutzaplente 12
Sparta leaders need to be fired! 19 hr Been Blessed 28
Coop Tue Big heard 7
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Sparta, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC