Jerry Neal Clark
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Neal Clark, 75, of Cookeville, will be at noon Wednesday, April 5, at Cookeville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christian Smith and Dr. Charles McCaskey officiating.
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Law
|12 hr
|Deeznuts
|11
|Meagan Hutchings
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|4
|The Doctor
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|2
|Billy Gentry
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|6
|Are Matt Bryant & Chris lowe Dating??!??!!
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|6
|love shack??? (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|70
|BEER Yes Yes Yes Zero Feet
|12 hr
|nutzaplente
|12
|Sparta leaders need to be fired!
|19 hr
|Been Blessed
|28
|Coop
|Tue
|Big heard
|7
