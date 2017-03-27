Volunteers Complete Cabin Structure And Roof At Crockett Park
Mark Luni, North Hollywood, Calif., works at a "shaving horse" Sunday afternoon, using a draw knife to trim out and smooth shingles, or "shakes," for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park cabin being constructed just beyond him. The new cabin at Crockett Birthplace State Park is of the rough-and-ready sort typically built as a first dwelling by Tennessee frontier settlers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you heard Taysed and Confused? ROCKIN!
|40 min
|JonYoung
|7
|Phillis Price
|2 hr
|Blowme
|5
|Zack Richardson
|2 hr
|Curious
|2
|Sparta Turn down a Handicap veteran on a carport
|3 hr
|Shotgun
|20
|Gold digger
|4 hr
|Curious
|3
|Who knows Farron Miller or the girl he's with h... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Peacemaker
|52
|White county republicans should be ashamed
|6 hr
|Not my President
|2
|love shack???
|18 hr
|TTH
|67
|Advance Financial - Gentry's New Business?
|Tue
|cant fool me
|7
|blue smoke bbq (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Santeria
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC