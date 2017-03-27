Volunteers Complete Cabin Structure And Roof At Crockett Park

Mark Luni, North Hollywood, Calif., works at a "shaving horse" Sunday afternoon, using a draw knife to trim out and smooth shingles, or "shakes," for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park cabin being constructed just beyond him. The new cabin at Crockett Birthplace State Park is of the rough-and-ready sort typically built as a first dwelling by Tennessee frontier settlers.

