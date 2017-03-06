Tennessee climbs to top 25 in collegiate baseball poll
Tennessee earned No. 25 after an eight-game winning streak against Norfolk State and the Spartans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you heard Taysed and Confused? ROCKIN!
|40 min
|JonYoung
|7
|Phillis Price
|2 hr
|Blowme
|5
|Zack Richardson
|2 hr
|Curious
|2
|Sparta Turn down a Handicap veteran on a carport
|3 hr
|Shotgun
|20
|Gold digger
|4 hr
|Curious
|3
|Who knows Farron Miller or the girl he's with h... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Peacemaker
|52
|White county republicans should be ashamed
|6 hr
|Not my President
|2
|love shack???
|18 hr
|TTH
|67
|Advance Financial - Gentry's New Business?
|Tue
|cant fool me
|7
|blue smoke bbq (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Santeria
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC