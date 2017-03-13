Sparta man charged after car crash

Sparta man charged after car crash

Jace William Passons, 29, of Rustling Oaks Drive in Sparta, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and Jace William Passons, 29, of Rustling Oaks Drive in Sparta, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. He was also cited on charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and without lights required on a motor vehicle.

