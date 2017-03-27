Lorrie Katz
Memorial services for Laura Lee "Lorrie" Katz, 48, of Cookeville, will be Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m. at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Dr. Charles McCaskey will officiate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White county republicans should be ashamed
|1 hr
|abbott
|40
|Did they fire the illegals at El Tap?
|4 hr
|Sara
|57
|BEER Yes Yes Yes Zero Feet
|5 hr
|nutzaplente
|5
|Billy Gentry
|5 hr
|nutzaplente
|4
|Family Law
|5 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Sparta leaders need to be fired!
|6 hr
|Citizen
|7
|Jobs coming back
|8 hr
|TTH
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC