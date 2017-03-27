Lorrie Katz

Friday Mar 31

Memorial services for Laura Lee "Lorrie" Katz, 48, of Cookeville, will be Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m. at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Dr. Charles McCaskey will officiate.

