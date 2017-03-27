Bluegrass, traditional music series comes to TTU
Darren Nicholson, a mandolin player for Balsam Range, will perform at 7 p.m. March 31 in TTU's Talon Theatre. Andrew Chaney of Cookeville, inspired by a series of professional authors and musicians brought to Tennessee Tech by Dr. Ted Pelton, chair of the English Department, decided to start talking to established musicians himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
