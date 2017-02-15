Two dead, including toddler, in North Lawndale shooting

A man woman and toddler were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of South Kenneth in Chicagos North Lawndale neighborhood police said The nephew suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Police say the 2-year-old boy was in a auto with the 20-year-old woman, who is his aunt, and the male victim in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Ave in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.