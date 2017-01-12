Warrior defense shuts down Pioneer offense
The Warren County High School Pioneers kept it within three points, 31-28, at halftime Tuesday night as they played host to district rival White County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leanne Clouse ?
|1 hr
|Wtf
|16
|Is sonic shutting down?
|3 hr
|usedtobereasonable
|17
|Car wreck
|4 hr
|Nutzaplente
|3
|Aja Hyder
|4 hr
|truthful
|6
|Terry Auto Sales
|8 hr
|Nutzaplente
|4
|what ever happened with lee gentry
|12 hr
|josie wails
|2
|Don't poo in Hardees
|21 hr
|nutzaplente
|17
|Gentry Auto Sales
|Wed
|TTH
|38
|Jeff Gentry
|Jan 10
|Justice
|64
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC