Tennessee families of convicted Black...

Tennessee families of convicted Blackwater guards hope for an appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Kelli Heard and Reba Slatten left East Tennessee for Washington D.C. Monday to attend the appeal hearing for their loved ones, former Blackwater security contractors found guilty in a deadly Baghdad shooting. In 2007, Kelli Heard's husband, Dustin, and Reba Slatten's son, Nicholas, worked as security guards for Blackwater in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sparta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
erin foster and jeremy bechtel (Jan '09) 1 hr he did it 119
Brandy Cantrell (Dec '10) 1 hr Marty Rowe 37
Jeff Gentry 3 hr Lynn 79
was Jesus just a cult leader? (Sep '09) 4 hr Kiwi1737 203
Shannon petty 4 hr Admirer 14
Mike Mahan 9 hr Veronica 8
Lindel Frank 9 hr Veronica 1
County Dog Catcher (Oct '10) 20 hr In your face 99
See all Sparta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sparta Forum Now

Sparta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sparta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sparta, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC