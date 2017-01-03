Sparta woman arrested for drugs, impe...

Sparta woman arrested for drugs, impersonation

A Sparta woman who allegedly tried to avoid felony drug charges by giving an Algood police officer someone else's name only got herself into deeper trouble.

