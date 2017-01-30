Murder details emerge as Jackson County man remains jailed
The incident came to light on Dec. 18, when a body ultimately identified as Donna Roam, 41, was found on a logging road in western Cumberland County. "It appears that she died as a result of a gunshot wound," said 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.
