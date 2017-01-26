Cookeville Man Indicted, Arrested In ...

Cookeville Man Indicted, Arrested In Murder Case

1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, has resulted in the indictment of a Cookeville man on a murder charge.

