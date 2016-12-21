Evadene Faye Walters
Evadene chose cremation and the family followed her wishes and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sparta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tractor
|29 min
|Mark
|5
|Nutzaplente
|1 hr
|Yournotgettingaway
|1
|What happened to David Clouse?
|1 hr
|Yournotgettingaway
|5
|Will Childers
|2 hr
|Iknow
|6
|Body found on 84?
|12 hr
|Curious
|1
|Donna Gentry Roam murdered?
|14 hr
|Dot
|47
|Who can name the biggest pill Wh**es in Sparta,...
|15 hr
|Tuesdaynight
|8
|Building in front of yannis
|15 hr
|blah
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sparta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC