Estate sale set for historic hotel owner

The North Maple Avenue home of the late Pip and Polly Shanks will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, a Rex Bennett of the Friends of the Cookeville History Museum looks at a painting that was saved from the Shanks Hotel fire in 1970. It's a copy of a Claude Monet, that is part of the estate of hotel owners, the late Pip and Polly Shanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.