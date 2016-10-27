Estate sale set for historic hotel owner
The North Maple Avenue home of the late Pip and Polly Shanks will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, a Rex Bennett of the Friends of the Cookeville History Museum looks at a painting that was saved from the Shanks Hotel fire in 1970. It's a copy of a Claude Monet, that is part of the estate of hotel owners, the late Pip and Polly Shanks.
