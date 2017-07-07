Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2017 Results on July 21, 2017
Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. , the owner and operator of the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille restaurant concepts, will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter 2017 ended June 13, 2017 on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 7:30 AM Central Time. A press release with second quarter 2017 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that same day.
