Thinking outside of the cone: Ice cream gets adventurous in DFW
In 2014, a tiny shop called Melt Ice Creams opened in a bumblebee-colored building on Rosedale Street in Fort Worth. It proved so popular that you could frequently see people licking their cones in the parking lot, because there was no place left to sit inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Just For Kids Dentistry - Jeffrey A Hof... (Jan '11)
|Jun 24
|Tj Mitchell
|5
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May '17
|yupyup
|2
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr '17
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC