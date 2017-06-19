Southlake considering new trolley system
Southlake is looking into launching a new trolley system to help relieve traffic and aid transportation around the city. Pictured is the trolley Southlake experimented with in 2008 that took visitors throughout Town Square and the Shops at Southlake across the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May 23
|yupyup
|2
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr '17
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC