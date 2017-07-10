So, There's a Castle for Sale in Texas
If you have ever wanted to live in a castle, just like our favorite royals , this could be your chance. The exquisite home, located stateside in Southlake, Texas, is listed by Remax and comes in at just under 20,000 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jul 5
|TiredMama
|129
|Review: Just For Kids Dentistry - Jeffrey A Hof... (Jan '11)
|Jun 24
|Tj Mitchell
|5
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun '17
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May '17
|yupyup
|2
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr '17
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC