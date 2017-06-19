I Got a Facial Every Week for a Month - Here's My Before and After
In high school, my favorite place to hang out was my esthetician's office. As bourgeois as it sounds, it was the one place other than my house where I felt loved and cared for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May 23
|yupyup
|2
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr '17
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC