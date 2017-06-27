Cartel Capo Arrested in Connection wi...

Cartel Capo Arrested in Connection with Cartel Attorney's Southlake Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Dallas Observer

Multiple news outlets in Mexico report that another capo of the Beltran Leyva cartel was arrested last week in connection with the murder of narcotics attorney Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa, who'd been hiding out in Southlake, Texas. Luis Lauro Ramirez Bautista, also known as "El Mora," was arrested Sunday, June 11, in a sting operation in a wealthy suburb in the state of Neuvo Len, the National Security Commission in Mexico announced in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southlake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Just For Kids Dentistry - Jeffrey A Hof... (Jan '11) Jun 24 Tj Mitchell 5
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jun 14 TiredMama 127
Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 16
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Rhonda Phillips May '17 yupyup 2
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr '17 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Southlake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southlake Forum Now

Southlake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southlake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Southlake, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC