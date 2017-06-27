Cartel Capo Arrested in Connection with Cartel Attorney's Southlake Murder
Multiple news outlets in Mexico report that another capo of the Beltran Leyva cartel was arrested last week in connection with the murder of narcotics attorney Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa, who'd been hiding out in Southlake, Texas. Luis Lauro Ramirez Bautista, also known as "El Mora," was arrested Sunday, June 11, in a sting operation in a wealthy suburb in the state of Neuvo Len, the National Security Commission in Mexico announced in a statement.
