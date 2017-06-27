Austin, Dallas suburbs listed among best places in Texas to raise a family Read Story Steve Newton
AUSTIN A new study lists Austin and Dallas suburbs among the best places to raise a family in Texas, with Leander topping the list. SmartAsset said it looked at 87 cities with a population greater than 25,000 for the study, and measured them on 12 metrics including family poverty rate, median household income, high school graduation rate and violent crime rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Southlake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Just For Kids Dentistry - Jeffrey A Hof... (Jan '11)
|Jun 24
|Tj Mitchell
|5
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May '17
|yupyup
|2
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr '17
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southlake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC