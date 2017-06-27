Austin, Dallas suburbs listed among best places in Texas to raise a family Read Story Steve Newton

Austin, Dallas suburbs listed among b...

AUSTIN A new study lists Austin and Dallas suburbs among the best places to raise a family in Texas, with Leander topping the list. SmartAsset said it looked at 87 cities with a population greater than 25,000 for the study, and measured them on 12 metrics including family poverty rate, median household income, high school graduation rate and violent crime rate.

