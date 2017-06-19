First Cliburn competitor starts it all with Beethoven
Polish pianist Julia Kociuban opened the 15th Van Cliburn Piano International Competition on Thursday with an E-flat chord - wearing a sparkling turquoise dress before a crowd that filled about half of Bass Performance Hall. Kociuban, 25, is the first of 30 competitors vying for the gold medal at the quadrennnial piano competition, which began with preliminary rounds Thursday.
