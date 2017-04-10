Voters to decide on $208 million Carr...

Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school bond

First, the good news for Carroll taxpayers: The $208 million bond election will not increase the property tax rate if it passes May 6, and the school district has already lowered the tax rate by a penny since 2015. The bad news, according to opponents, is that the bond issue would reduce the likelihood the tax burden in Carroll will be reduced in the future.

