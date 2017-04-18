Southlake-based Gateway Church confirms it will cut staff by 10-15 percent
Gateway Church confirmed Thursday that it will be reducing expenses and staff by 10 to 15 percent to maintain a healthy church and to foster continued growth. The mega-church, which has a sprawling campus just off of Texas 114 in Southlake and five other satellite churches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
